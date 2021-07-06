Nelson murder inquiry as woman dies in attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was attacked in Lancashire.
Ishrat Ahmed, 52, and a 55-year-old man were found with serious head injuries in Roberts Street, Nelson, on Sunday.
Mrs Ahmed died a day later in Royal Preston Hospital while the injured man is in a serious but stable condition, Lancashire Police said.
A 58-year-old man from Nelson has been held on suspicion of both murder and attempted murder.
Police said they had been called to a home amid reports of a disturbance at 22:00 BST on Sunday, before finding the victims.
Det Ch Insp Al Davies said: "Firstly, our thoughts remain with Mrs Ahmed's family at this incredibly distressing time.
"We will continue to have extra patrols out and about in the area over the next few days and should anyone have concerns, or information, please approach an officer."
