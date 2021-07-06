Blackpool Victoria Hospital: Healthcare worker questioned over rapes
A healthcare worker who was arrested on suspicion of murder and rape has been interviewed over further sexual offences at a hospital stroke unit.
The man was arrested in March in connection with the death of Valerie Kneale, 75, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Lancashire in November 2018.
He has now been voluntarily interviewed in connection with further offences.
This includes the rape of two patients and seven sexual assaults on healthcare workers on the stroke unit.
The man, who has been suspended by Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, has since been bailed.
In November 2018, police began an investigation into allegations of mistreatment and neglect at the hospital's stroke unit.
A post-mortem examination later found Mrs Kneale died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury.
A separate investigation into suspected poisoning of patients on the unit, which has previously seen seven healthcare professionals arrested is continuing.