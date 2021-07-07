Investigation into former Blackpool Council leader dropped
An investigation into the former leader of Blackpool Council has been dropped by Labour after he quit the party.
Councillor Simon Blackburn was suspended by Labour nationally in June 2020 after a "serious allegation" was made about him.
The national Labour Party said it had "no powers to investigate non-members".
Leaving the party means Labour has now lost overall control of Blackpool Council, although he vowed to support the party in the council chamber.
A national Labour Party spokesperson said Mr Blackburn was "no longer a member and this does mean the investigation is dropped".
Mr Blackburn, who became the leader of Blackpool Council in 2011, stepped down as leader following the allegation which has never been made public, with councillor Lynn Williams taking over the role.
He remained a member of the council's Labour group but when his membership lapsed in April, he opted to become a non-aligned independent member on the authority.
The Brunswick ward councillor told the Local Democracy Reporting Service "there seemed little point" in renewing his membership after deciding not to continue in frontline politics or seek re-election in 2023.
In May, Mr Blackburn apologised for breaching the authority's code of conduct by not declaring free Pleasure Beach passes.