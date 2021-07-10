Euro 2020: England's World Cup barber offers free haircuts
A barber who cut Gareth Southgate's hair during the 2018 World Cup has been offering free England haircuts to customers ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
Simon Townley, from Lancashire, posted the offer on Facebook after "a few drinks" following England's semi-final win over Denmark on Wednesday.
He woke to dozens of messages, mainly from people wanting to imitate Phil Foden's tribute to Paul Gascoigne.
The 35-year-old said: "The kids in my town of Burnley are loving it."
He said they were "queuing" for the free cuts' offer, which expires on Saturday afternoon, adding he was "happy to be part of it".
Mr Townley, who runs a salon, trimmed the hair of many England footballers at Euro 2016 in France and at Russia 2018.
"I was doing [goalkeeper] Tom Heaton's hair at the time - basically he dropped me a message saying do you fancy coming to France? A few of the lads want a haircut."
He admits he pretended he was already going to the tournament: "I wasn't! I basically went online straight away, booked everything, pretended it was no hardship whatsoever.
"Two years later, I'm flying to Russia three times and cutting hair."
Mr Townley's services were used by the players and the England manager before they were eliminated from the World Cup in the semi-final by Croatia.
"I loved doing that [Southgate haircut], one of my standout moments, it's probably the biggest thing I've done personally.
"I think he looks cool and I think the waistcoat needs to come back for the final."
One man who took up Mr Townley's offer of a free trim was Shaun Garvey, who said he "loved" his new bleached look - sported by midfielder Phil Foden in homage to England's Euro 96 star Paul Gascoigne. The hairstyle normally costs £100 at the salon.
"I've never done anything like this with my hair," Mr Garvey said.
"I've sent my girlfriend a picture. She didn't believe it at first.
"I think she thought I used an app to change my hair colour. She actually said it suits me."
