Nine held in raids over Burnley shooting and Manchester murder
- Published
Police investigating a shooting and a murder have arrested nine people.
Lancashire Police raided properties in Cheetham Hill in Manchester, Oldham, Radcliffe and Prestwich in Bury and Brierfield in Pendle over a shooting in Burnley in February.
A force spokesman said some of those arrested were also being questioned about the murder of Rhys Thompson.
The body of Mr Thompson, who was from Moss Side in Manchester, was found on moorland in West Yorkshire in May.
The raids saw six men and one woman, aged between 24 and 46 held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and a number of other drugs and firearms offences.
Two further men, aged 37 and 48, were held on suspicion of fraud, drugs and firearms offences.
Appealing for information, Det Supt Nick Connaughton said the raids and the offences were "shocking and very serious, at this stage we believe the incidents are targeted and we do not believe there is any threat to the wider public".
