Preston stabbing: Man attacked after confronting car thieves
A man has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed while trying to confront balaclava-clad car thieves.
The victim, who is in his 30s, followed two men who he saw breaking into a vehicle on St Gregory Road in Preston in the early hours of Thursday.
He was stabbed in the head and stomach on Blackpool Road, officers said.
Lancashire Police said no arrests had been made and they were trying to identify the suspects, one of whom was wearing a North Face jacket.
One of the men was described as being tall while the other was short, the force added.
Det Sgt Ellie Gomerson described the stabbing as an "appalling crime", and confirmed patrols in the area had been increased.
Detectives have urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that can assist the force's inquiries to get in touch.