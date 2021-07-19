Rolls Royce Barnoldswick: Fresh strike action amid job cut fears
A group of specialist engineers at a Rolls Royce factory are going on strike after fears for the long-term future of the site resurfaced.
Members of the Unite union in previously took action before Christmas over plans to scale back production at the factory in Barnoldswick.
Unite said a deal was agreed guaranteeing the future of the factory, but fresh fears have emerged.
Rolls Royce has been contacted for comment.
Unite said as part of the deal it was agreed that Barnoldswick would continue with a minimum headcount of 350 workers and a centre of excellence would be built to train workers.
But following a meeting in May Unite said that figure would not be reached and had been left with no option but to take strike action.
Seventeen engineers will strike from Monday until Friday with further action scheduled for 9 August.
Unite regional officer Ross Quinn said: "Our members have been forced to take strike action as the long-term viability of Barnoldswick is once again under threat.
"Our members at Barnoldswick are rightly concerned for their futures. They did not take part in nine weeks of strike action for the employer to go back to their original plan in two years' time.
"All Unite is seeking is strict guarantees that the January agreement is fully honoured by Rolls-Royce."
