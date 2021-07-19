UK City of Culture 2025: Lancashire submits last-minute bid
- Published
Lancashire has put its name forward to become UK City of Culture 2025 despite the county council pulling its funding, said bid co-ordinator Lancashire 2025.
The authority withdrew its support in June, saying the £22m needed to back it was "too great a financial risk".
However, Lancashire 2025 said earlier it submitted its expression of interest in time for the deadline.
Tony Attard, chair of the Lancashire 2025, said the bid was "so compelling we simply could not give up on it".
Lancashire is aiming to be the first county to win the coveted title.
The idea to scrap the bid when Lancashire County Council (LCC) pulled its financial support angered those who had worked on the project for two years, as well as opposition politicians and arts organisations.
'Financial pressures'
Lancashire's All-Party Parliamentary Group urged the authority to reconsider, saying that the "relatively small investment" could return £300m.
But LCC voted against reviving the bid, saying it was the "right decision" for the local authority, although it is still honouring a grant of £620,000.
Lancaster City Council echoed the county council's stance, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Given the financial pressures facing local authorities, the city council does not feel this is an appropriate time to bid for City of Culture," councillor Caroline Jackson, the leader of the authority, said in a statement.
However, Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn with Darwen councils, as well as the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, continued to back the bid.
Mr Attard said Lancashire 2025 was "hugely grateful" to them for their "unwavering support".
Coventry started its year as UK City of Culture in June, while previous title-holder Hull saw £300m in tourism spending generated during its year in the spotlight in 2017.
The long-list of destinations in the running for the honour is expected to be unveiled in September.