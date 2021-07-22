A6 carjacking: Woman dragged from her BMW in layby
A woman was dragged from her car in a layby by two men who smashed a window and then stole her vehicle.
The victim, in her 30s, had pulled over to read a text message when the robbers struck at about 18:35 BST on Wednesday on the A6 Blackrod Bypass near Westhoughton.
The stolen white BMW M235i was later found abandoned in a nearby field.
Lancashire Police has not made any arrests but described the carjacking as "a terrifying incident".
The woman was driving towards Chorley when she stopped between the junction with Bolton Road at Westhoughton, near to The Royal Oak and Grimeford Lane.
Appealing for dashcam footage Det Sgt Paul Price, of Chorley CID, said: "I am asking the public to get in contact if they saw the white BMW in that area before or after this shocking incident occurred."