Mark Webster death: Teenager charged with man's stabbing murder
- Published
A teenager has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death at a house in Blackpool.
Levi Westhead, 18, of Flakefleet Street inFleetwood has been charged with the murder of Mark Webster, 50, on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Webster died from a stab wound to the chest.
Mr Westhead was scheduled to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, police said.
A statement from Mr Webster's family described him as a "truly magnificent person" who "touched so many people's hearts".
They added he was a "loyal devoted family man" who "was truly loved by all who knew him."
