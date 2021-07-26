Blackpool drug warning: 'High-purity ecstasy' leaves two in hospital
Drug users in a seaside resort have been warned about "a batch of high-purity ecstasy" after two men were taken to hospital on Saturday night.
Lancashire Police said the men fell ill after apparently taking the drug separately in Blackpool.
Insp Abi Finch-Hall said while officers had not been able to confirm what was taken, it was believed they consumed drugs with "a high level of MDMA".
She said anyone who bought drugs over the weekend should "dispose of them".
"Our advice would be for users to seek immediate medical attention if they notice any different symptoms or start to feel unwell," she added.
"There is no safe way of taking drugs, and no way of knowing exactly what you are putting into your body and whether it is safe."
The force has asked anyone with information about the drugs to get in touch.