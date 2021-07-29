Blackpool boxing champ's gym plagued by drug users
- Published
A former British champion boxer has said street drug dealing outside his gym has placed its future under threat.
Former light-middleweight fighter Brian Rose is considering moving his gym out of central Blackpool amid a plague of antisocial behaviour.
Mr Rose said spice dealers were openly dealing outside the gym's entrance.
Lancashire Police said patrols are being stepped up in the area while Blackpool Council said it had begun a new initiative with the force.
The 36-year-old boxer's gym is above a popular bar on Talbot Road, not far from the North Pier and the beach.
The Birmingham-born fighter, who has lived in Blackpool since he was eight, said he had seen drug users "literally having a party outside my gym".
"No wonder women and kids are cancelling memberships," he said.
"I can look after myself. I'm not scared of the dealers but I've had parents pulling their children out of classes.
"I've got more than 50 lads on some nights and we are helping to keep them off the street
"I am seriously considering moving to the edge of town. I don't need this."
John Blackledge, the council's director of community and environmental services, said the council was carrying out joint enforcement action with police twice a week to disperse people being antisocial in the area.
Sgt Paul Showell, of Blackpool Police, added: "We recognise the community concerns around this issue and fully understand what a profound impact anti-social behaviour can have on people.
"In the last week we have arrested two people we believe are involved in drugs use and vagrancy in the area."
He added: "People can expect to see an increase in patrols.
"We are also applying for funding to the Police and Crime Commissioner to fence the area off and stop these individuals congregating, which we know is a hot spot for anti-social behaviour."