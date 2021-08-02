Blackpool drowning: 'Hero' dies saving woman from sea
- Published
A man has drowned after jumping into the sea to rescue a woman in trouble despite being unable to swim himself.
Alex Gibson, 22, went into the sea in Blackpool at about 04:00 BST on Friday to help the woman.
Mr Gibson's family said he pushed the woman back to the shore before he drowned. Police said his body was recovered a short time later.
His aunt Kaz McDevitt said: "We are all very proud of him. He was a good person who would do anything for anyone."
Ms McDevitt, 40, said her nephew saved the woman, who was "around his own age", despite the fact that he could not swim.
She said he "pushed her forward to get her out" but added that the water "was way over his head".
His aunt said he could not be resuscitated when he was pulled from the water.
She said the family were devastated, adding: "Yes, he is a hero but we would rather have him here with us. We are all very heartbroken.
"He deserves to be recognised for his bravery."
The family do not know whether Mr Gibson knew the woman he saved.
A Lancashire Police spokeswoman said: "The woman returned from the water and was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.
"Following a search of the area, the body of a man was recovered from the water. He was sadly pronounced dead a short time later."
