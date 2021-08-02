Frontierland: Derelict Morecambe theme park site bought by council
- Published
The former Frontierland theme park site in Morecambe has been bought by Lancaster City Council.
Since the attraction closed in 2000 there have been several failed attempts to redevelop the derelict site.
The most recent was a £17m plan for shops, a hotel and a restaurant which was approved in 2015 but planning permission has since expired.
The council said the site had been "left to decay long enough" and could "kick-start" the town's reinvention.
"Following the failure of the most recent private sector plans to redevelop Frontierland there was a real possibility the site could once again be mothballed," councillor Tricia Heath, cabinet member with responsibility for economic recovery, said.
The Poulton ward councillor added: "It has been left to decay for long enough already so the council felt it had to step in and pursue its own redevelopment plans to provide long lasting economic, social, and environmental improvements.
"By owning the land, we now have the potential to use the site to help drive the reinvention of the town and there are a number of options available to capitalise on the renewed interest developers are showing in Morecambe."
A theme park had existed on the land since 1906, with Frontierland opening in 1987.
When it closed more than 20 years ago rides were sold and transported all over the world.