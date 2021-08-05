Woman, 74, dies after car overturns in Heysham crash
A 74-year-old woman has died after the car she was a travelling in overturned on the Heysham M6 link road.
The female passenger from Heysham was travelling in a Honda Jazz which collided with a BMW on the A683 Bay Gateway road.
The Honda driver, an 82-year-old woman, suffered hip and face injuries. A third passenger suffered minor injuries.
A 31-year-old man from the Isle of Man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.
The driver, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries, while a female passenger in her 30s was treated for whiplash.
Lancashire Police received information that a third vehicle, another BMW, had possibly been involved and the driver had failed to stop at the scene.
'Sad and tragic'
The arrested man remains in custody and police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or captured dashcam footage to come forward.
The accident took place just before 13:00 BST on Wednesday on the eastbound stretch of the road which connects the Lancaster and Morecambe area to the M6 motorway.
Sgt Phil Baxendale, said: "These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of the woman involved at this time.
"We believe a third vehicle, a BMW, was possibly involved in the incident and we are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who might information about this, including the driving manner of the vehicles described."