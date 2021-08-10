Heysham crash: Family tribute to 'caring and generous' woman
The family of a retired primary school teacher who died in a car crash have praised her "caring and generous nature".
Pauline Edwards, 74, died after the car she was travelling in overturned on the Heysham M6 link road on Wednesday.
Her family said the mother-of-two, from Heysham in Lancashire, would be "very much missed by all those who knew and loved her".
They have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.
"Pauline touched many lives because of her ready smile, and caring and generous nature," the family added.
"As the loving widow of James Edwards, Pauline leaves behind her two sons, and many close friends."
Mrs Edwards was a passenger in a Honda Jazz which collided with a BMW on the A683 Bay Gateway road.
The driver and a third woman in the Honda were injured, along with the driver and female passenger in the BMW.
Lancashire Police said officers received information that a third vehicle, another BMW, had possibly been involved and the driver had failed to stop at the scene.
A 31-year-old man, from the Isle of Man, was arrested in Nottinghamshire on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has since been released under investigation.