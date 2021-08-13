BBC News

M6 crash: Driver and passenger killed near Preston

image captionThe northbound carriageway was closed between junction 32 at Broughton and junction 33 at Galgate

Two people have died in a crash on the M6 in Lancashire.

It happened at about 16:00 BST on Thursday on the northbound carriageway near Preston between junction 32 at Broughton and junction 33 at Galgate.

The driver and front seat passenger of a vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, Lancashire Police said.

The northbound carriageway remained closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene and police are appealing for witnesses.

In a separate incident, a man in his 50s suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving three vehicles on the M6 in Cheshire.

The driver of a Mercedes was taken to hospital after a crash between his car, a van and a HGV between junction 19 at Knutsford and junction 20 at Lymm at 04:15 BST.

