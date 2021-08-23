Supt Gerry Richardson: Tribute to officer killed on duty 50 years ago
- Published
The heroism of the most senior police officer to be killed on duty in Great Britain since the 1840s has been remembered 50 years after his murder.
Supt Gerry Richardson was shot at point-blank range as he grappled with armed robber Frederick Joseph Sewell on a Blackpool street on 23 August 1971.
A framed photo has been unveiled in his memory at the headquarters of the Police Superintendents' Association.
It also bears the George Cross Supt Richardson was awarded.
A special ceremony saw the tribute revealed at the association's newly-refurbished headquarters in Pangbourne, Berkshire.
The group's president Paul Griffiths said: "In the modern police service it is unlikely that a superintendent would be so close to an incident as Supt Richardson was.
"His death was a tragic and poignant moment.
"We think 50 years is a good moment to honour his sacrifice and bravery.
"I had the privilege of meeting his late widow Maureen. His legacy lives on in the town."
Lancashire Police's chief constable also joined other officers to lay flowers at Supt Richardson's grave in Layton Cemetery earlier.
The 38-year-old's killing shocked the country and at one stage even led to a parliamentary attempt to restore the death penalty.
More than 100,000 people lined the streets of Blackpool for the officer's funeral.
The robbery unfolded when Sewell and his gang, from London, targeted a shop just yards from Blackpool's North Pier, which was bustling with visitors.
It went wrong immediately, with the manager slipping into the back room to press a silent alarm which alerted police as Sewell and his gang were trying to stash jewels.
With all available officers pursuing the gang Supt Richardson cornered Sewell down an alley, telling the robber to give up his gun.
Supt Richardson rugby tackled the robber but was shot in the stomach as the pair wrestled on the floor.
Sewell was arrested in a London bedsit after a 45-day manhunt and sentenced to life behind bars.
He remained in prison until 2001 and later described the man he killed as "too brave".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk