New Longton crash: Moped rider dies in collision
A moped rider has died after colliding with a car in a village near Preston, police have said.
The 20-year-old man was fatally injured after a collision with a Ford Fusion at the junction of Wham Lane and Sheephill Lane in New Longton.
The collision happened at about 08:20 BST on Saturday. The rider of the Aprilia moped died at the scene.
The driver of the car was unhurt. Lancashire Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
