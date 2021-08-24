New Longton crash: Family tribute to killed moped rider
- Published
A man who died in a crash between his moped and a car had an "infectious laugh" and "brightened everyone's day", his family has said.
Lewis Turner, 20, died in the crash with a Ford Fusion in New Longton on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
His family said the plasterer, from Chorley, was a "kind, caring and beautiful boy" and no words "can possibly describe how amazing he was".
The Ford driver was not hurt in the crash, police said.
Lewis' family said he worked hard as a plasterer and would "be missed by so many".
"There are no amount of words that can possibly describe how amazing he was," they added.
"Lewis was a kind, gentle, caring, thoughtful and beautiful boy with nothing but love to give.
"He brightened up everyone's day with just a cheeky smile and wanted nothing more than for other people around him to be happy."
Lancashire Police has appealed for anyone with information about the crash at the junction of Wham Lane and Sheephill Lane to contact the force.