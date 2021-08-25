Lancaster homes evacuated after weapons seized
- Published
Twelve flats have been evacuated after weapons and unknown substances were found at a house.
Bomb disposal officers were sent to Heaton Road, Lancaster, on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.
The force said police remain at the property while the items are being examined. Residents in nearby flats have been evacuated.
A 34-year-old man was arrested and later detained under the Mental Health Act.
Lancaster City Council has provided accommodation for evacuated residents.
There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community, police said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.