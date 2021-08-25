BBC News

Lancaster homes evacuated after weapons seized

image captionPolice say they do not believe there is a wider threat to the community

Twelve flats have been evacuated after weapons and unknown substances were found at a house.

Bomb disposal officers were sent to Heaton Road, Lancaster, on Tuesday, Lancashire Police said.

The force said police remain at the property while the items are being examined. Residents in nearby flats have been evacuated.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and later detained under the Mental Health Act.

Lancaster City Council has provided accommodation for evacuated residents.

There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community, police said.

