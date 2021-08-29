Accrington: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 79, dies
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 79-year-old man died with serious head injuries.
Officers were called to St James Street, Accrington, at about 14:00 BST on Saturday following reports of a concern for welfare, police said.
Emergency services found the man with serious head injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, aged 54 and 58, both from Accrington, are being questioned in custody.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.
The pensioner's family is being supported by officers, police said.
Police are appealing for witnesses and are asking anybody who saw someone "behaving suspiciously in the area" on Saturday to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables said it was an "extremely distressing time" for the victim's family and friends.
She appealed for witnesses and asked people to check CCTV or dashcam footage.
"I appreciate this incident will cause residents a great deal of concern and we have increased reassurance patrols in the area," she added.