Gracie-May Rogers: Toddler feared abducted flown back to the UK
- Published
A two-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted from Lancaster and flown to Spain has now returned home safely.
Gracie-May Rogers was "in the company of a woman" as she was met by officers at Manchester Airport on Sunday night, Lancashire Police said.
The 35-year-old woman was detained but has not been arrested over the girl's disappearance.
A 39-year-old man also wanted on suspicion of child abduction "has not returned to the UK", officers said.
Police said the toddler "has now been taken to a place of safety" and the detained woman "will be voluntarily interviewed in due course".
The child had been last seen on Tuesday before she was identified on a plane that landed in Alicante, Spain, at 21:35 BST on Wednesday.
She had boarded the flight at Glasgow Airport in the company of a man and a woman.
Lancashire Police had said it was treating the case as a missing child and the couple were wanted on suspicion of child abduction.