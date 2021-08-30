'Make something up' threat Lancashire Police officer given waning
- Published
A police officer who threatened to "make something up" in order to arrest a man has been given a warning.
The officer made the remark on 17 April last year in Accrington, Lancashire during the first Covid-19 lockdown.
The officer was suspended and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) started an investigation.
The IOPC said it had given him a written warning after he admitted he was in the wrong. Lancashire Police apologised at the time.
An IOPC spokeswoman said: "At a misconduct meeting in May he accepted breaching the standards of professional behaviour in respect of: integrity, discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, use of force; and duties and responsibilities."
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "A misconduct meeting has been held in relation to this matter and the officer involved has received a written warning.
"The matter is now concluded."
The force said its officers had been on their way to execute a search warrant at an address when they "stopped to speak to a group of males with a quad bike".
In the clip, a young man is shown telling the officer: "You're arresting me? What for? I've done nothing wrong."
The officer responds: "I'll lock you up.... We'll make something up… who are they going to believe, me or you?"