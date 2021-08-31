Blackpool lifeboat rescues two people on inflatable rings
Two people "drifting out to sea" on inflatable rings have been rescued by a lifeboat crew off the Blackpool coast.
The RNLI said the pair were swept out between Central and South Pier shortly after 19:00 BST on Monday.
They were pulled from the water and taken to the lifeboat station before being checked over by North West Ambulance Service, the charity said.
HM Lytham Coastguard, which assisted in the rescue, said inflatables were for the swimming pool, "not open water".
