Accrington death: Murder charge after man found dead in street
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of an elderly man who was found in a street with fatal injuries.
Bill Howard, 79, was discovered collapsed in St James Street in Accrington, Lancashire, on Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from head and chest injuries.
John Swannack, 58, of St Leger Court, Accrington, was due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.
Two other men, aged 56 and 54, were also held on suspicion of murder with the former remaining in custody and the latter released under investigation.
Lancashire Police have urged anyone who saw Mr Howard or anything suspicious in the area between 15:00 BST on 24 August and 14:00 BST on 28 August to contact the force.
The force has also appealed to anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage.