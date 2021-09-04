Motorcyclist dies in Slaidburn tractor crash
A motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a tractor has died, police have said.
The victim, from Cornwall, was travelling with another man, who was on a different motorcycle, in Catlow Road, Slaidburn when the collision occurred at about 12:30 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.
He died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
