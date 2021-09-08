AFC Fylde: Football club criticised for 'discriminatory' job advert
- Published
A football club has been criticised for posting a job advert which told people not to apply if they needed to pick up their children from school.
The advert for general manager of football at Lancashire's AFC Fylde also warned prospective employees not to apply if they wanted work-life balance.
The post has since been deleted after an online backlash branded it "discriminatory".
AFC Fylde have been approached for a comment.
The advert for the club, which plays in the National League North, was posted online earlier this week.
'Unprofessional and inept'
In the job description, it stated that the club was seeking a general manager to work alongside the director of football and report directly into the chairman.
The advert continued: "This is a hands-on role and requires hands-on leadership from the front so delegators and office dwellers please don't apply.
"If not already apparent, we are not a Premiership club and therefore every penny and every fan has to be fought for and respected.
"You will need to be proactive in your approach to everything."
It added: "We work hard at Fylde so again, don't apply if you are looking for a work-life balance or have to pick up the kids from school twice a week at 15:30 BST."
Many social media users have criticised the job advert, which also required the successful candidate to live close to the club.
One Twitter user said: "Once recruited, the first job on the agenda should be how to write a job advert that doesn't discriminate against parents of school children or someone who loves spending time with their family."
Another posted: "Are @AFCFylde aware it's the 21st Century & how unprofessional, inept & discriminatory this advert is?"
"From the perspective of someone who works in HR, this is a nightmare on many levels," another added.