Eden Project North: Plans for £125m project submitted
- Published
Plans to build the northern version of the Eden Project in Lancashire have been submitted for approval.
The application to Lancaster City Council is the latest milestone for the £125m project on Morecambe Bay's seafront after years of development.
If approved, Eden Project North is predicted to attract around one million visitors a year and directly employ more than 400 people.
A decision on planning permission is due before the end of this year.
Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, described the plans as "a transformational project for Lancashire" which "would bring a boost to Morecambe and the surrounding area".
David Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, said: "I am sure the council will look favourably on the Eden application as it is what the whole of the community in Morecambe and the wider area want."
'Huge moment'
Eden Project North aims to showcase sustainable design, reimagining the British seaside resort for the 21st century, and is due to open in 2024, if plans are approved.
It would be situated on the former site of the Bubbles leisure complex with "shell-like" domes surrounded by outdoor gardens.
Public access to the promenade running around the edge of the Eden site would not be affected and access to some outdoor gardens would also be possible without buying an admission ticket.
Two restaurants are planned, with both featuring indoor and outdoor seating, and boasting views across Morecambe Bay.
The team behind the project is still working on securing funding and, in September, submitted a business case to the government for £70m of public investment in Eden Project North.
David Harland, chief executive of Eden Project International, said: "This is a huge moment for Eden Project North but we are not resting on our laurels.
"The hard work continues and we hope to have positive news about funding for the project before the end of this year."