Wallace and Gromit: Creator Nick Park unveils comedy duo's Preston statue

image source, PA Media
image captionNick Park poses on a bench with his animated duo Wallace and Gromit's new statue

Oscar-winning animator Nick Park has said he felt "very proud" as he unveiled a bronze statue of his much-loved duo Wallace and Gromit in his birthplace Preston.

Inspired by The Wrong Trousers film, the sculpture has been installed by Preston Markets.

Mr Park said he was "absolutely gobsmacked" it had "turned out so well".

"It's very friendly, it's full of humour," he added.

image source, PA Media
image captionNick Park was joined by the Lord Mayor and Mayoress and school children at the event

Preston City Council hopes the statue will prove a popular magnet for visitors and selfie-takers.

Mr Park was joined by his wife Mags Connolly-Park, along with Preston's Lord Mayor and Mayoress and local school children for the statue's unveiling.

image source, Aardman/DreamWorks
image captionThe Wallace and Gromit animations have drawn millions of viewers

The Wallace and Gromit franchise has won three Oscars for The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave and The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Mr Park, who won his first Academy Award for Creature Comforts, said "it's hard to pin down" the pair's enduring popularity.

"A lot of work goes into the script and the animation. I think it's the humanity that you can achieve with the plasticine, like the human expressions."

image source, PA Media
image captionSelfie, Gromit? Nick Park poses with his famous duo

Sculpted by Preston artist Peter Hodgkinson, the statue was funded by money from the government's £3.6 billion towns fund, after Preston received £20.9m for city centre developments.

