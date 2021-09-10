Wallace and Gromit: Creator Nick Park unveils comedy duo's Preston statue
- Published
Oscar-winning animator Nick Park has said he felt "very proud" as he unveiled a bronze statue of his much-loved duo Wallace and Gromit in his birthplace Preston.
Inspired by The Wrong Trousers film, the sculpture has been installed by Preston Markets.
Mr Park said he was "absolutely gobsmacked" it had "turned out so well".
"It's very friendly, it's full of humour," he added.
Preston City Council hopes the statue will prove a popular magnet for visitors and selfie-takers.
Mr Park was joined by his wife Mags Connolly-Park, along with Preston's Lord Mayor and Mayoress and local school children for the statue's unveiling.
The Wallace and Gromit franchise has won three Oscars for The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave and The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.
Mr Park, who won his first Academy Award for Creature Comforts, said "it's hard to pin down" the pair's enduring popularity.
"A lot of work goes into the script and the animation. I think it's the humanity that you can achieve with the plasticine, like the human expressions."
Sculpted by Preston artist Peter Hodgkinson, the statue was funded by money from the government's £3.6 billion towns fund, after Preston received £20.9m for city centre developments.