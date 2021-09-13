Frank Fishwick: Murder arrest as army veteran dies after assault
- Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 86-year-old army veteran died following an attack outside his home in Lancashire.
Frank Fishwick was assaulted at about 15:00 GMT on Friday in The Paddock, in Fulwood, near Preston, police said.
He suffered a fractured nose and died in hospital the following day.
Lancashire Police said a 19-year-old man from Preston has been arrested in connection with his death and is being held in custody.
Mr Fishwick's family said the former Royal Engineer, who later worked for Leyland Motors, was an "adored father and grandfather".
They added: "He was well liked by his friends, offered a helping hand when needed and his humour brought cheer to many."
Officers investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses and asked people to check their CCTV or dashcam footage.
Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said his thoughts are with Mr Fishwick's family "at this extremely distressing time".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk