Morecambe man jailed for grooming vulnerable teenager
A "predatory" man who groomed and sexually abused his teenage victim has been jailed.
Lee McNae, 36, targeted the young girl during a vulnerable time in her life on numerous occasions between 2019 and 2021, Lancashire Police said.
The abuse was reported to police after the victim confided in her teacher.
McNae, of Barton Lane, Morecambe, was jailed for nine years at Preston Crown Court with an extended licence of five years.
He was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of sexual activity with a girl under 16 and four counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 16.
Det Con Michelle Stephens, from Lancashire Police said: "This was a particularly disturbing case whereby McNae has acted in an extremely predatory way and groomed his young victim while she was at a particularly vulnerable time in her life.
"The mental scars McNae inflicted on her will not heal easily, but I hope the sentence gives her some closure and enables her to start moving forward."