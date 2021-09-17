Blackpool bus services cut due to driver shortage
Bus services in a seaside resort will be changed from Sunday after a "change in the labour market" caused a shortage of drivers, a transport firm has said.
Blackpool Transport (BT) said it needed to make changes to timetables due to the challenges facing the industry.
Those includes logistics and transport driver vacancy rates of up to 20% across the UK, the company said.
The union Unite said it had "raised some concerns regarding the rosters" to ensure "attractive" employment options.
A BT spokesman said many of its services would continue to operate as normal, but some changes have been made.
"These changes mean that we should be able to run a reliable transport network, which is a better alternative than the current situation that is resulting in a number of cancelled journeys," he said.
'Worrying shortage'
James Carney, BT's finance and commercial director, said the cuts were "regrettable" but hoped to increase the number of drivers in the future.
"We have been confronted with a change in the labour market that has come on very quickly, caused by the pandemic and the rise of a lot of online shopping," he said.
"There are opportunities for people in jobs that they didn't think of previously, but the economy will adjust."
Unite regional officer Alison Spencer-Scragg said the union, which represents more than 400 BT members, has been working constructively with the firm over the "worrying shortage of bus drivers in many companies".
The government has confirmed plans to deal with a nationwide shortage of lorry drivers by speeding up the process of obtaining a HGV driver licence, but no plans have been announced to cover bus drivers.
In August, Blackpool taxi firm C Cabs said it had lost 200 of 500 drivers on its books as many quit to take jobs as delivery drivers.