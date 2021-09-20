Lancashire Police teams up with four forces in forensic science deal
Lancashire Police has teamed up with four other forces to create a "ground-breaking" regional forensic science service which aims to help convict more criminals.
It has signed a five-year deal to work with the Merseyside, Cheshire, Cumbria and North Wales forces.
The first stage sees the official launch of an expanded drug analysis centre in Preston next week.
Examination of firearms, toxins and footwear is also part of the agreement.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "It is fantastic to see this collaboration come together, and it's encouraging to see it based here in Lancashire.
"Combining our resources where possible, we can ensure more investment can be made into the front line, so we can get tough on criminals and get them behind bars."
In 2011, government-owned forensic science laboratories in Chorley were closed down in a much-criticised decision which led to police forces often paying private companies to conduct analysis.
In 2019, Lancashire Police combined with the University of Lancashire to create a forensic sciences academy.
It said the partnership would play an important role in delivering services to the five police forces.