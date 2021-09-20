Grimsargh crash: Tribute to motorcyclist killed in tractor collision
- Published
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a tractor touched "many hearts with his cheerful, fun-loving approach to life", his family has said.
Izaak Cowell, 19, died in the collision in Grimsargh, Lancashire, at 21:10 BST on 13 September.
A 16-year-old boy who was driving the tractor was not injured, police said.
Paying tribute to Mr Cowell, who was from Preston, his family said he had "a big heart and lived his life to the full".
"Izaak had a very special gift with children. They all adored him and really looked up to him," they added.
"Over lockdown he worked as a childminder and thrived with the family that he was caring for.
"He had also recently begun an apprenticeship with Porsche and was loving every day on the job.
"With big dreams to work his way up through the company, Zaak had a very bright future ahead of him."
Lancashire Police said Mr Cowell was riding a Honda motorbike towards Longridge on Preston Road when he was involved in a crash with a tractor close to the junction with Back Lane.
Their investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.