Leader of drug gang that exploited children in Darwen jailed
- Published
The ringleader of a gang which forced children who bought drugs to pay off debts by dealing has been jailed.
Usman Akhter, 37, of Sarah Street, Darwen, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and jailed for 13 years at Preston Crown Court.
Lancashire Police said the gang supplied drugs "on a commercial scale" into the North West.
The force said as a result, Akhter had enjoyed the "lavish trappings" of a villa in Spain.
Akhter controlled a "sophisticated network, bringing hundreds of kilos of cocaine and cannabis into the region", a police spokesman said.
He said Akhter was caught after local residents in Darwen told police about children in the town "being exploited into supplying illegal substances after getting into debt".
'Main players'
The gang was found to be using the facade of two car sales businesses in Burnley, Elite and Prestige, to provide vehicles for criminal activity, such as moving drugs around and explaining large deposits of cash.
Police raided 25 addresses in a number of locations, including Darwen, Blackburn and Northwich in Cheshire, in May and June and seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis, vehicles and weapons.
The investigation went on to discover Akhter had based himself in a villa called Los Flamingos in Marbella, Spain, which the force spokesman said "showed the more lavish trappings of the conspiracy".
He said the gang's other "main players" were Shaheed Virmani, who supplied and received large amounts of cannabis and cocaine, and Marbella-based Liam Martyn, who was involved in the smuggling of drugs from Spain to the UK.
Martyn was shot in Marbella in May 2020 and arrested in Plymouth while on the run.
Virmani, 28, of Swinton in Greater Manchester, and Martyn, 28, of Dronfield in Derbyshire, were also jailed for 10 years eight months and seven years respectively and a further six gang members were sentenced to between six years nine months and three years ten months in prison.
Speaking after sentencing, Insp Martin Melvin said the operation to stop the gang "was launched directly on the back of concerns raised by members of the public and I would encourage anyone concerned about criminal activity in their area to contact the police".