Fleetwood Town owner faces fraud and money-laundering charges
- Published
Fleetwood Town's owner has appeared in court over the mis-selling of energy supply contracts and posting of fake customer comments on websites.
Andrew Pilley, of Thornton Cleveleys, has been charged in relation to alleged fraud and money-laundering.
None of the charges relate to his activities at the football club.
The 51-year-old did not enter a plea to Blackpool magistrates on Wednesday and was bailed to appear before Preston Crown Court on 20 October.
Mr Pilley has been charged with four offences following an investigation by trading standards.
It has been alleged that he caused or allowed fraudulent mis-selling of energy supply contracts by BES Commercial Electricity and Business Energy Solutions and that he caused or allowed sales representatives to mis-sell those contracts.
He has also been accused of being involved in laundering the criminal proceeds of fraudulent contracts and of committing fraud by causing posts that were said to be from energy customers to be placed on the MoneySavingExpert website.
Three other people have been charged in relation to the activities.