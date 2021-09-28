Kirkham child sex abuser who wanted to be Father Christmas jailed
- Published
A convicted sex offender who admitted that he hoped to be a school's Father Christmas has been jailed for abusing boys while working as a scout leader.
Aaron Blake, 69, was reported to police in December 2018 after telling someone who knew of his previous convictions of his ambition to take up the role.
Lancashire Police said an investigation found he had abused three boys while working with cub scouts in the 1980s.
He was jailed for five years and two months at Preston Crown Court.
Blake, of Crofts Close, Kirkham, pleaded guilty to gross indecency and three counts of indecent assault.
A police spokesman said his victims were aged between seven and 12 at the time of the attacks.
He said one man had reported the historical abuse a month before Blake was arrested, while the other two were subsequently identified by police.
Blake, who was jailed in 1996 for the indecent assault of a 12-year-old boy and was convicted of making indecent photographs of children in 2011, had "told someone he was hoping to play Father Christmas in local schools", he said.
"Aware that Blake had previous convictions as a sex offender, they called police, who arrested him," he added.
Investigating officer Simon Morris said Blake had abused the boys "over a number of years and robbed them of their innocence to satisfy his own depraved sexual desires".
He said they had shown "bravery in coming forward" and "behaved with dignity throughout this investigation".
