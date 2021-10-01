BBC News

British Textile Biennial 2021: Events begin across East Lancashire

Image source, Jasleen Kaur
Image caption, The installations have been placed in former mills and venues across East Lancashire

Former cotton mills have been used to host the third British Textile Biennial festival.

East Lancashire - known for its textile industry - is the base for the festival, hosting several installations at mills and other venues in October.

It features projects by Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid, designer Patrick Grant, and a collaboration with artist James Fox and actor Maxine Peake.

Artists were invited to use the spaces and respond to the trade processes.

Festival director Laurie Peake said: "The Biennial is about how textiles, particularly cotton, forge relationships across the world."

Image source, Lubiana Himid
Image caption, Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid's work explores industrialisation, female labour, migration and globalisation

"The festival just keeps growing... especially with our new major exhibition from Preston-based artist Ms Himid," she added.

Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid presented her new work exploring industrialisation, female labour and migration at Gawthorpe Hall in Burnley.

Image source, British Textile Biennial
Image caption, James Fox's work was inspired Lancashire's loombreaker riots in 1826

Over at Helmshore Mill, an instillation created by James Fox looks at tensions between the industrialisation of cotton manufacturing and traditional cottage industry in the 19th century.

The tensions caused Lancashire's loombreaker riots in 1826.

He worked with actor Maxine Peake to create a film exploring the history of protest and punishment over two centuries.

Image source, James Fox
Image caption, Actor Maxine Peake features in a film looking at the history of protest and punishment within the industry

Artist Raisa Kabir was inspired by Indian fabric sample books from 1866 to produce woven pattern designs which relate to belonging in East Lancashire.

Her work is on show at Queen Street Mill in Burnley.

Image source, Richard Tymon
Image caption, Artist Raisa Kabir was inspired by Indian fabric sample books from 1866

Meanwhile, designer Patrick Grant is to create the first pair of commercial home-grown and homespun jeans live in Blackburn on 16 October.

The jeans are made from flax and woad planted on unused ground along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

Image source, Bea Davidson
Image caption, Designer Patrick Grant will create a pair of home-grown and homespun jeans live during the festival

British Textile Biennial 2021 runs from 1 October until 31 October.

