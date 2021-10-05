Burnley man who claimed spirits murdered victims jailed
A man who murdered a doctor and her daughter in "a brutal, shocking attack" has jailed for life.
Shahbaz Khan drugged Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Mangrio, 14, before killing them and setting fire to their house in Burnley in 2020.
The 51-year-old told police spirits, known in the Islamic faith as jinns, were responsible for the deaths.
He pleaded guilty to the murders at Preston Crown Court and was jailed for a minimum of 34 years.
Judge Mr Justice Goss said the murders "were planned and determined in their execution" and "motivated by financial gain".
The court heard Khan, of Ribble Avenue in Burnley, drugged Dr Sacharvi by mixing diazepam, wine and fruit into a smoothie and then strangled her at her home on Colne Road in Reedley on 30 September 2020.
When Vian returned home from school, she was also drugged and killed, before fires were set at the property in what police believe was an attempt by Khan to "cover his tracks".
He had also scrawled "my mum is evil" and "this is a Covid house" on the walls, which the prosecution said was to suggest a falling-out between the two victims.
A post-mortem examination found it was likely Dr Sacharvi had been strangled with a ligature.
Vian's body was so badly fire-damaged that the pathologist could only say she died of asphyxiation "on the balance of probabilities".
A quantity of jewellery belonging to Dr Sacharvi, worth about £27,000, was later found in Khan's loft by police.
After his arrest, the married father-of-four claimed jinns called Robert and Rita were responsible for the deaths.
He initially denied two counts of murder and one count of arson but changed his plea partway through his trial to guilty.
A last-ditch attempt by Khan to seek a retrial was rejected on Monday.
Khan's wife, Rabia Shahbaz, 45, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice by giving a false alibi for her husband and jailed for 15 months.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Ch Insp Pauline Stables said the mother and daughter "lost their lives in a brutal, shocking attack, killed in their own home, by someone they knew and trusted".
Senior Crown Prosecutor Katie Marsden added that the pair had "moved to the UK from Pakistan to further Vian's education".
"They relied heavily on Shahbaz Khan and Rabia Shahbaz to build their life in this country and that trust was breached in the worst way imaginable," she added.
