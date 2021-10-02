BBC News

Lytham Windmill's sail broken after strong winds

Published
Image source, @ianvevers
Image caption, The sail will be repaired, the council says

One of the sails on a popular windmill has broken following strong winds.

Lytham Windmill, built on the Lancashire coast in 1805, was damaged overnight.

One of the resort's best-known landmarks, its museum attracts more than 20,000 visitors between spring and autumn.

Fire crews attended the scene while Fylde Borough Council, which owns the windmill, said it had been cordoned off while the sail was secured.

Image source, @ianvevers
Image caption, Lytham Windmill is a popular landmark on the Lancashire coast

The windmill was also damaged after a gale in 1919, which turned the sails so much that sparks ignited the woodwork and caused a devastating fire.

It remained derelict until 1921, when it was given by the local squire to the council.

In 1989 it was opened to the public after restoration work.

Follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.