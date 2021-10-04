BBC News

Poulton car crash: BMW crashes into house and stops in lounge

Image caption, Police said the occupant of the house was "obviously shocked" but not injured

A car has crashed into a house, destroying the front of the property and coming to a stop in the lounge.

The BMW smashed through the house's front door and a window on Highcross Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, at about 01:00 BST, Lancashire Police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the force said.

A spokesman said the occupant of the house was "obviously shocked" but not injured, and there had been no arrests.

