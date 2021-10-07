Blackpool medal for boxer Brian London who fought Muhammad Ali
Blackpool boxing "legend" Brian London is to be posthumously awarded the Blackpool Medal in recognition of his contribution to the town.
Councillors unanimously backed calls for the honour to be bestowed on the boxer who challenged Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight title in 1966.
The Blackpool Rock, as he was known, died in June at the age of 87.
Councillor Tony Williams said he was one of the town's "great sporting heroes and deserved recognition".
Although born in Hartlepool, the Commonwealth heavyweight champion from 1958 to 1959 lived in Blackpool from the age of 16.
London was involved in two world title fights, the 1966 clash with Ali and a match against Floyd Patterson seven years earlier in which he took the American to 11 rounds before losing by a knockout.
Following his retirement from boxing, London owned the 007 nightclub in the resort.
'Real champ'
"I think Brian London has been greatly overlooked in Blackpool in the past for his services to sport and as an entrepreneur," Mr Williams said at a full council meeting.
"In all his interviews he talked about Blackpool and promoted Blackpool."
The Conservative councillor for Anchorsholme ward would like the boxer to get more recognition in the resort, such as a blue plaque outside his house, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Brian had an incredible career; he was a real champ and fun to be around," he said. "He was a legend and a larger than life character."
He added: "It is a shame he didn't get this honour while he was alive. He was Blackpool through and through."
Councillors also agreed to award the medal to former councillors Peter Callow and Lily Henderson, who both died last year.
The honours are due to be bestowed in November.
Only three people have previously received the award - Paralympian Shelly Woods, Blackpool FC and Major Jim Houldsworth, for his services to the armed forces and the veterans community in Blackpool and on the Fylde coast.
