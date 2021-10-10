BBC News

Cockerham crash: Motorcyclist injured in truck collision dies

Image caption, The crash happened on Lancaster Road in Cockerham

A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash with a pick-up truck has died.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s and from Blackpool, was seriously hurt in the collision on Lancaster Road, Cockerham at about 18:20 BST on Friday, Lancashire Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he died the following day.

Appealing for witnesses, a force spokesman said the truck driver was not injured and no-one had been arrested.

