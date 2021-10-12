Lancashire fake police officer scam: Three men arrested
- Published
Three men have been arrested after fraudsters who posed as police officers tricked vulnerable people into buying and handing over Rolex watches.
Two victims were told by the suspects that they were helping with a police fraud investigation in Blackburn, Lancashire, on 4 and 8 October.
Two men, aged 25 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and have been bailed.
Another 19-year-old man from Nelson was released under investigation.
The first incident happened in Darwen when a man in his 50s received a call from a fraudster posing as a Met Police officer.
The suspect told him they suspected a shop was selling fake Rolex watches and that they needed him to help with their investigation.
The victim bought the white-face Rolex watch on 4 October and the item was later picked up by a courier.
The man was told by the fraudsters that this was "evidence", police said.
The victim's mother, aged in her 80s, was also targeted and was asked to withdraw £8,000 as part of an investigation, the force said.
On 8 October, fraudsters called a woman in her 60s and attempted to get her to withdraw £5,000 from her bank, said the force.
Later that day, the fraudsters called her again and told her she was assisting with a Lancashire Police fraud investigation.
She was conned into buying an £8,500 red-face Rolex watch from the same shop as the first victim.
Det Sgt Steve Craig said "genuine police officers will never ask for your bank details, money or for you to help with investigations in this way".
He added: "If you get a phone call from someone saying they are from the police or the bank do not provide your account details or hand over any cash."
The force has appealed to jewellers and pawn shops to look out for the Rolex watches.