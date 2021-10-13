Blackpool bans lap dancing clubs in drive to boost reputation
Blackpool's lap dancing clubs' nights are numbered after councillors approved plans to phase them out as the resort aims to become more "family friendly".
While the existing four clubs will be allowed to remain open, their licences will not be renewed once they expire.
Meanwhile only one sex shop will be allowed to trade in the town.
Operators have warned the council's decision could drive lap dancing underground and put workers at "alarmingly high" risk of harm.
The proposal to crack down on sexual entertainment venues (SEVs) was first revealed in January, the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme said.
Following a public consultation, the updated policy was approved by the licensing committee in September.
It has now been formally agreed by the council's executive.
Councillor Neal Brookes, cabinet member for enforcement, public safety, highways and transport, said the town had been "working towards a zero limit on the number of SEVs and lap dancing clubs".
Blackpool Council hopes the decision will both better reflect its aim to be more family friendly, and show support of the White Ribbon campaign to reduce violence towards women.
Ashley Sayers, whose family has operated Eden Two on the Promenade for 14 years, said dancers would "be tempted, if not forced to work in places such as hotels for private bachelor parties where their risk of sexual assault and financial exploitation would be alarmingly high".
Other changes include tighter controls over how dances are paid for, and a ban on dancers taking mobile phones into performance areas.
The policy, which was last revised in 2016, will be effective until 2026 when the next review is due.
