Dams installed after Leeds and Liverpool canal breach

Image source, Canal and River Trust NW
Image caption, The Canal and River Trust was alerted about the five metre-wide breach in Rishton on Monday

Fish have been rescued and dams have been installed in an operation to fix a large canal breach.

A five metre-wide hole appeared in a stretch of the Liverpool and Leeds canal at Rishton, Lancashire on Monday.

The Canal and River Trust said there had been no reports of flooding to nearby housing and the excess water had flowed into nearby fields.

Engineers are working to stabilise the canal and an investigation is under way to determine the cause, the trust said.

A section of the towpath between New Barn Bridge and Aspen Bridge gave way in the breach and is closed to the public.

The Canal and River Trust said water levels between Barrowford Bottom Lock and Blackburn Top Lock have also been affected and they have advised against all travel in the area.

Image source, Canal and River Trust NW
Image caption, Dams have been installed to stop the water loss between New Barn Bridge and Aspen Bridge
Image source, Canal and River Trust NW
Image caption, An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the breach

