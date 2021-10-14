Blackpool Council meals on wheels service ruled out
The introduction of a meals on wheels service run by Blackpool Council has been ruled out.
The local authority's adult social care committee considered creating a council-run mobile hot food scheme for residents in need after concerns were raised about the current provision.
Councillors concluded a new service was not needed but more information should be given out about existing options.
The committee said an information leaflet would be sent to residents.
There are currently two meals-on-wheels providers operating in Blackpool, BCM known as Wiltshire Farm Foods and Live Happy, which operates from Warren Manor care centre in Anchorsholme.
A report to the committee highlighted that "the key issue was a lack of knowledge of the current schemes, rather than a need to have a council-run scheme", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It said the existing schemes provided a "valuable service at an acceptable cost" and the council should "provide publicity and direction towards them".
