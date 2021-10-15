Accrington pub brick attack: Men jailed for wounding and burglary
- Published
Two men who attacked a man with bricks after a pub fight and hurt another man in a violent burglary have been jailed.
David Osbaldeston, 28, and Aaron Walsh, 23, threw bricks at Terry Burt when he tried to break up a fight at the Royal Oak pub in Sparth Road, Accrington.
Mr Burt, the pub landlady's partner, suffered a head wound that required stitches, police said.
Osbaldeston, of Rishton, was jailed for 15 years. Walsh, of Accrington, was jailed for 12 years and three months.
Lancashire Police said the pair were armed with knives when they broke into a property in Accrington on 3 October 2020.
They attacked a man in his 20s, who suffered minor injuries and was left "extremely shaken".
The next day they joined another man in the beer garden of the Royal Oak and started fighting with other customers, police said.
Mr Burt, 49, came out to the garden to break up the trouble and Osbaldeston and Walsh threatened him with a knife.
Detectives said when they left the pub Osbaldeston threw a brick at Mr Burt's head. Walsh also picked up a brick and threw it towards the pub.
In March, Osbaldeston, from Shuttleworth Street, Rishton, was convicted of wounding and had also previously admitted violent disorder.
Walsh, from Dill Hall Lane, Accrington, was also convicted at that time of wounding and possession of a bladed article. He also admitted violent disorder.
They were sentenced earlier at Stockport Magistrates Court.
Det Supt Stephen Munro, from Lancashire Police, said: "The ferocity with which they carried out the attack is shocking.
"I am just thankful Mr Burt's injuries weren't worse."
Det Cons Vicky Heys added that Mr Burt and the burglary victim showed "immense bravery by coming forward to report those responsible".