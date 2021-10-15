Lancashire fake police officer scam: Further warning to elderly
- Published
Police have issued a further warning to Lancashire residents to be vigilant after a man in his 80s left £7,500 on his doorstep for a fraudster posing as a police officer.
He had been told the money was needed for evidence in a fraud investigation and it would be picked up by a courier.
It is the seventh case of courier fraud reported to Lancashire Police in the last two weeks.
Three other elderly residents had £23,500 stolen in telephone scams.
Lancashire Police stopped a second attempt to defraud the man in his 80s, who lives in Lancaster, when he was asked to transfer a large amount of money to another account.
Three men were arrested on Tuesday after scammers posing as police officers tricked vulnerable people into buying and handing over Rolex watches.
Det Insp Mark Riley said: "These types of crimes are devastating to people's lives and the criminals are ruthless in their attempt to defraud people of their life savings.
"Please always check someone is who they say they are."